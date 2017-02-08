Barbara “Barb” Althouse, 81, of Granbury passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, First Presbyterian Church of Granbury.

Memorials: Should friends desire, memorials may be given to the Boys and Girls Club, Granbury, or Friends for Animals, Granbury.

Barb was born March 31, 1935, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Dennis and Flora Cocklin. She was a graduate of Moravian College for Women, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and did sewing projects for Cook Children’s Medical Center and made dresses for children in an orphanage in Mexico. Barb was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Granbury. She actively volunteered for a number of organizations, including Meals on Wheels, Friends for Animals, a no-kill shelter, and Habitat for Humanity. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors: Husband of 60 years, Gerald “Jerry” Althouse; children, Susan Lawler (husband, Gary), Jerry Althouse, Janet Althouse; and grandson, Corey Althouse.