Arturo Martinez Gallegos, 69, of Granbury, Texas passed away on Monday, September 11, 2017.

Service: 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 16, 2017, at Martin’s Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Visitation: 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Martin’s Funeral Home.

Arturo was born on March 8, 1948 in Laredo, Texas to Andres Gallegos Sr. and Teresa Martinez Gallegos. He was predeceased by his wife, Cheri B Gallegos, his son Gary L. Newman.

Survivors: Daughters Virginia Gallegos, Veronica Gallegos, Vivian G. Rabin (Leonard Rabin), and Victoria Gallegos; daughter-in-law Claudia Newman; 19 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; brother Andres Gallegos and wife Fransica; sister Margerita G. Parra and husband Rumaldo, and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Martin’s Funeral Home.