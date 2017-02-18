Anne Caraway, 88, of Granbury and formerly Stephenville, died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Granbury.

Graveside services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Rock Church Cemetery in Hood County.

She was born Julia Anne Curlee on June 22, 1928, in Blum to parents Luke and Lola Hall Curlee. She attended North Texas Agricultural College in Arlington, and later TCU in Fort Worth studying psychology.

Anne married the love of her life, Forrest Caraway, in August of 1955 in Fort Worth. They moved to Stephenville and raised two children, a son, David and a daughter, Carole. Anne was a voracious reader, loved her dogs, enjoyed walking, especially on beaches and loved spending time taking care of her yard. She was a loving wife, mother and homemaker.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Carole; brother-in-law, Robert Bruce Caraway and his wife, Annette; nephew, Bruce Caraway and his wife, Sherri and their children, Avery and Lauren; and by a nephew, Brett Caraway.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Edna Earl; son, David; and her beloved husband, Forrest, on Oct. 20, 2010.

