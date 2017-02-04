Anita Marlene (Moran) Bullock passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at her home.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, Fall Creek Cemetery, Granbury.

Visitation: 10 a.m. til noon Wednesday, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury. Brother John Hawkins officiating.

Anita was born to Harry Valentine and Nona Moran on Sept. 10, 1925, in Hood County. She had a younger brother, Harry Herbert Moran.

Anita married Nolan Dale Bullock on March 22, 1941. Anita and her husband worked for an aircraft company in Los Angeles, California. When their son was a teenager, they moved back to her hometown. Anita loved all her family dearly and enjoyed preparing food for them. Her table was always brimming with food for her guests. Anita was a small lady with a big heart.

She was preceded in death by her husband Nolan Bullock in 1996; her parents; granddaughter, Billie Lynn Stone and great- granddaughter, Jessie Stone.

Anita is survived by her son, William Wayne (Linda Mae) Bullock, daughter, Mary Alice Kendrick; grandchildren, Ray Bullock, William Wayne Bullock, Jr., Bobby Gene Bullock and John Ivey; great-grandchildren, Michael, Tiffanee, Melinda, Hailey, Cole, Jacob, Brandon, Cory, and Vann; five great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

