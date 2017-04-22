Amy Elizabeth (Gregg) Gilliam of Tolar passed away Monday, April 17, 2017, in Fort Worth.

Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Amy was born Sept. 30, 1968, in Fort Worth to William T. and Nancy L. (Beaver) Gregg. She graduated from the University of North Texas with a bachelor’s degree in social work. She worked at Boys and Girls Club as a manager, at MHMR as a substitute teacher and as an office manager at Gregg Moving Service. She was a member of Tolar Methodist Church. Amy was an avid Democrat. She was a kind person full of love, with a contagious laugh.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Planned Parenthood in Amy’s honor.

Amy is survived by her husband, Kenny L. Gilliam; daughters, Meg Turner (husband, Nicholas) and Mary Jo Gilliam; grandson, Joseph Ryan Turner II; parents, Will and Nancy Gregg; brothers, Rob Gregg, Patrick Gregg and wife Brandi; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.