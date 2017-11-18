Alvin Gustivus Holcomb

Alvin (“Al”) Gustivus Holcomb, age 92, of Granbury passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 in Granbury, Texas. He was born in Grow, Texas on December 13, 1924 to Thelma and Lee Holcomb. He dropped out of school in eighth grade and later entered the United States Navy (Seabees) in 1943 and served in the Pacific Theater until he was honorably discharged in February, 1946. He claimed to have operated the largest mechanical shovel in the world while stationed on the island of Guam.

In 1947, Al married Geneva Holcomb (no relation) in San Angelo and went to work as a pole climber for San Angelo Telephone Company. He retired as a supervisor of outside plant engineering from General Telephone Company after 36 years.

Al enjoyed fishing, hunting, raising farm animals, vacationing with his family and friends in Red River, and tinkering in his garage.

Al and Geneva loved playing bridge, card games, dominoes, and marbles, square dancing and listening to music. In their retirement, they collected antiques and traveled extensively in their motor home with friends and family, including a “trip or two” to Las Vegas and to the “boats” in Shreveport, Louisiana.

They moved to Granbury to be near their daughters and their families. Al was known for his devotion to family, sense of humor, strength of character, ability to fix or build anything, and a love of old western shows.

Al was preceded in death by Geneva, his wife of 59 years; two sisters, Bernice Hendry and Altha Barnett; a brother, Lee Roy Holcomb; and a granddaughter, Johanna Justice.

He will be missed by many, including his two daughters, Iris Justice of Granbury, Texas and Sondra Walton (Don) also of Granbury; a son, Al Dee Holcomb (George Grace) of Princeton, New Jersey; a sister, Gladys Rose Gerrard of Weatherford, Texas; two granddaughters, Jamie Abbott of Granbury and Jennifer Riggs of Deming, New Mexico; a grandson, Joshua Justice of Houston, Texas; four great granddaughters, Kayci Wall (Cody) of Ira, Texas, Karlee Eisenbach and Jordyn Justice of Granbury, and Laney Riggs of San Angelo, Texas; two great grandsons, Taylor (Brooklynn) Carroll and Trace Thompson, both of Granbury; six great-great grandchildren; and Becky Price, his companion and sweetheart for the last 10 years.

Al’s memory may be honored by donating to his favorite charity, the Alzheimer’s Association. Graveside services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 18, 2017 at Johnson’s Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, San Angelo. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories, send condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson’s Funeral Home of San Angelo.