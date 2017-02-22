Alta “Mae” Lyons passed away Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Keller.

Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, First Baptist Church, Granbury. Burial: Holly Hills Mausoleum.

Mae was born in Hood County on Jan. 22, 1934, to Mack and Leona Tidwell. She attended school in Tolar. As a young girl she played guitar and sang at a local radio station. Mae worked in Dallas many years as a bookkeeper. During that time she traveled to many exotic locations with her husband. When it was time to retire she returned to Granbury. She enjoyed china painting and working in her vegetable and flower gardens. The best part of her day was sitting in her swing outside with the dog and cat at her side, enjoying the beauty and quiet of mother nature. When the family got together we had her fresh vegetables from the garden and delicious yeast rolls.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William O. Lyons; daughters, Jonnie McGlathery and Betty Watson (husband, Mark); grandchildren, Meredith Kennedy (husband, Brian), Kim Jacks; and great-grandchildren, Vance and Bell Jacks.

Mae was loved dearly and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.