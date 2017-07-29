Almeda Ruth “Poopsie” Watts — a little lady who lived a very big life, passed away, Tuesday, July 25, 2017, just five days after celebrating her 98th birthday. She was a native of Floyd County and resident of Floydada for more than 50 years. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2017, at the Floydada United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 28. 2017, at Moore Rose Funeral Home Floydada, Texas. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.

Poopsie – a cherished nickname given to her by her late husband early in their marriage — was born July 20, 1919, to Lucy Ann (Casey) and William Lucian Thomas of Lockney. Lucian was a dry land farmer who raised wheat, maize and a little cotton. Poopsie’s family paid for her to attend kindergarten early, and she was in the third grade before she turned six. The second youngest of five siblings, Poopsie graduated Lockney High School in 1935 but had to wait two years before starting West Texas State College in Canyon. Her enrollment was dependent on her dad making 10 bushels of wheat to the acre and $1 a bushel.

At 16, Poopsie moved into Randolph Hall, a co-op dorm, where she answered the telephone at the desk in exchange for her room and board. She roomed with Mildred Bradford, who remained a dear friend all these years, and they both majored in business. They would always laugh about an oil and gas accounting class that almost did them in but, thanks to a professor more clueless than them, they managed to get an A!

During Poopsie’s freshman year, her sister’s eventual husband introduced her to H. G. (Red) Watts. A native of Happy, Red was on the football team – hoping to make the varsity and receive a scholarship – but that was not to be. Instead, Red would have to lay out every other semester to work and earn enough for the next. Red, who was a pre-med major, would travel from Dimmit to Canyon regularly to see Poopsie when he wasn’t in school.

Eventually, Red enlisted in the National Guard to help with expenses. He made $1 for every meeting and that would pay their way into four movies. In 1940, his guard unit was activated and he was assigned to the Army Air Corp. His pilot training took him to Oklahoma, San Angelo and Mission while Poopsie completed her BBA degree in l941 and returned to Lockney to teach business classes at the high school.

On August 2, 1942, Poopsie and Red walked down the aisle of the Lockney Methodist Church at the end of the Sunday service to be married. Only a few people had been told of their plans, and the church organist was the self-appointed wedding coordinator. Many were surprised by the sudden ceremony, and surprised again when the newlyweds left later that day – first for Savannah and then Waycross, Georgia — for more flight training.

Red was deployed in April 1943 – first to Casablanca, Morocco, and then to Sicily, Italy — and Poopsie made the long car trip home to Lockney in their new Ford automobile with another “war bride” she had just met. Poopsie moved in with her sister Ermine and helped care for her twin nephews while also working at the Lockney bank. Her responsibilities there ran the gamut and after closing her cashier’s drawer one day with $500 too much, was reassured that “someone will come back to claim that!” They did.

In February 1944, Red returned to New York but was unable to contact Poopsie with the news until he reached El Paso. Just before he arrived at the bus station in Plainview, she received a much delayed letter that said Red was shot down on one of his last missions and feared lost. Fortunately by then, she knew that he was safely back stateside. Once home, Red was hospitalized in Lubbock with malaria. He recovered there for two months while Poopsie lived in the nearby Hilton Hotel.

Red became an instructor, and for the next two years prepared new P-51 pilots for combat. He and Poopsie – and baby Tom — traveled to various assignments, from coast to coast. Red, who had achieved the rank of captain and received numerous prestigious flying commendations, considered making the military a career until Poopsie’s dad advised him to return to Texas and resume his studies to become a physician. They did but in 1947 Lucian passed away, and Poopsie’s brothers asked for Red’s help in running the family farm. He agreed and over time, more land was acquired and eventually all had their own places.

Red and Poopsie moved to Floydada in 1950 and in 1956 bought the Barwise gin. In addition to farming 820 acres, they ginned around 15,000 bales of cotton every winter and sold starter seed every spring. Poopsie kept all the accounting books for both operations and was a very tough negotiator who unfailingly got her gin customers the best price for their cotton. She left the house each morning, for the short walk across the gravel driveway to the gin office, stylishly dressed and in high heels. Perched on a tall stool in order to see over the counter and out the office window (she was never more than five feet tall), she drove hard bargains with Paymaster Feed and Anderson Mill Foods. During the season, her daily sales averaged about $250,000 a day. Not all cotton gins offered this selling service and almost all of the Barwise customers trusted Poopsie to make their deals.

In addition to being an accomplished businesswoman, Poopsie was an amazing cook – in terms of quality and volume – and a prolific home gardener who canned and preserved enough to feed her very large and ever-growing family. Poopsie made education a priority in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She celebrated their many academic achievements and, along with Red, made it possible for them to reach as far as their abilities would take them. And their abilities took them into medicine, dentistry, engineering, business, finance and the law.

Poopsie moved to a retirement facility in Granbury several years ago, to be closer to family. She made many new friends while keeping up with those in the Panhandle. She was a regular at the workout room, especially to rehab a broken hip and later a shoulder replacement, both sustained well into her 90’s. She held court at a very large 95th birthday celebration that brought in more than 150 well-wishers from across the state, and she continued to crochet a blanket for each new baby in the family.

Poopsie and Red, as part of the “greatest generation”, were faced with incredible challenges – like depression and war. They not only survived all that came their way but succeeded in every possible way. They turned every detour into an opportunity and every setback into an incentive to reach even higher. When circumstances beyond their control altered their plans and dreams, they accepted the hand that fate dealt them and built something even better.

Red, who passed away in 1998, and Poopsie had five children — Tom (Nancy), Woodlands, TX; Sam (Joyce), Granbury, TX; Danny (Melanie), Austin, TX; Janet (James), Midland, TX; and Rick (Laura), Ponca City, OK. There are 12 grandchildren – Carla (Craig), Christy (Gary), Judd (Noel), Derrick, Max, Alex (Melissa), Casey (Mike), Chris, Brooke, Cora, Darla and Hogan – and 10 great-grandchildren – Connor, Peyton, Everett, Adalyn, Callan, Sloan, Smith, Rusty, Brandon and Amber. The great great- grandchildren are Paisley, Braxton and Braden. Poopsie is predeceased by all her siblings Ernest Lee, Ermine Ida, Mary Gaynelle and W. L., Jr.

Red and Poopsie Watts would probably classify theirs as a simple life. However, all who knew them would disagree – it was simply remarkable.

Memorials can be made to either the Floyd County Historical Museum or Veterans’ Memorial – both reached at P.O. Box 304, Floydada, TX 79235 — or the Floydada United Methodist Church, 203 W. Kentucky, Floydada, TX 79235.