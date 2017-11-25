Prepare plants for winter

The first freeze always takes us by surprise. So soon? Winter’s coming? Texas weather drastically changes in a matter of hours.

A plant lover’s first reaction is to run outside to “protect” everything. Landscapes sport a wild array of sheets and blankets thrown over plantings the morning after fall’s first frost.

While some plants are damaged by frosty temperatures, others are not. Plants fare best if they have been properly tended well in advance of a cold front.

It’s best to focus winter protective efforts on the plants that are most likely to suffer, such as warm-season vegetables and annuals, herbaceous perennial flowers and tropical vines.

Other plants needing assistance are shrubs and other plants that are a bit out of their hardiness range, such as some palms that are grown in North Central Texas landscapes.

Most cold hardy “woody” trees, shrubs and vines are not damaged by cold unless temperatures dip into the teens or single digits for an extended time (2-3 days).

Wind, which dries out leaves, is typically more harmful to plants that hold their foliage.

To minimize desiccation, water evergreen plants prior to a freeze, particularly if the soil is dry. Adding mulch around trees and in landscape beds also adds a layer of winter protection because it insulates roots, holds moisture and moderates soil temperatures.

If containerized, move cold-sensitive plants into a sheltered area, preferably indoors next to a light source. If a container can’t be moved, try putting a much larger container upside down atop the plant temporarily, being sure not to crush the stems or branches.

If protecting planting areas, such as sections of annuals, apply a layer of frost cloth, cardboard, wool blankets or heavy fabric late in the day, which allows the plant and soil to absorb as much heat from the sun as possible before covering. Using plastic is not advisable.

Be sure to anchor the covering at soil level to prevent it from being blown away. Situate a few empty pots or plant stakes in the planting area to elevate the cloth slightly so as not to crush the plants. Be sure to uncover plants when the temperature rises above freezing.

Resist the urge to trim away damaged plant parts in the days following a freeze. The dead leaves and stems will provide some insulation and mitigate further damage. The best time to cut away winter damage is late winter or early spring.

Hint: You may string some types of Christmas lights beneath plant covers or in unheated shelters to generate low heat. Always use extreme caution when dealing with electric lights beneath covers. Avoid using them in areas that may receive moisture.

For answers to your horticulture questions, call the Texas AgriLife Extension, Hood County at 817-579-3280 or go online to visit lakegranburymastergardeners.org.