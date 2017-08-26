Gardeners award scholarships

The Lake Granbury Master Gardeners have awarded two scholarships for the 2017-18 school year.

Audrey Pearson is a student at Texas A&M with a double major in horticultural and agricultural communications, and journalism.

DB Douglas is also a student at Texas A&M, majoring in landscape architecture.

Both were home-schooled.

They will each receive $2,000, $1,000 per semester beginning in the fall semester.

One of the primary goals of the LGMG is to educate the community in the fields of horticulture and agriculture, a spokeswoman said.

“The LGMG is glad to be able to support young people in their pursuit of careers in these fields by offering scholarships with money raised at the annual plant sale,” said Amy Russell, chairwoman of the LGMG Scholarship Committee.

The LGMG encourages Hood County high school seniors or college students with a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, intending to major in the fields of horticulture or agriculture, to apply for the scholarship in the spring.

Information can be found at lakegranburymastergardeners.org.