Pastor Council’s questions to candidates draw scrutiny

The Hood County Pastor Council is involved in another rumpus related to the Granbury School Board election, though it is not yet clear whether it will amount to much.

The group created a stir in late July and early August when it published ads in the Hood County News containing lengthy messages to the community that were critical of the superintendent and school board.

The ads accused some among the district’s leadership of promoting liberal agendas and principles not in line with Christian values.

The council’s president, Mark Roath, pastor at Acton Baptist Church, later wrote a Letter to the Editor apologizing to those who had been offended by the ads.

The new controversy, if it can yet be called that, involves a questionnaire that was sent on behalf of the council to the five school board candidates.

Three candidates – Kim Cruz, Maureen Griffin and Michael Moore – are vying for the Place 1 seat vacated by Chris Tackett. Incumbent Barbara Herrington is being challenged for the Place 2 seat by Dinae Hicks.

The HCN attempted on Monday to contact all of candidates after a concerned citizen brought a copy of the questionnaire to the newspaper’s offices on Friday.

That person, who asked not to be identified, expressed concern about the appropriateness of the questions, the limited word count for explaining viewpoints and ambiguity in, for instance, question number 3.

That question is: “Do teachers have any responsibility to promote traditional morality in the classroom?” No explanation of what constitutes “traditional morality” is provided.

The 9-question survey includes questions about whether parents should be able to opt their children out of classes they consider to be religiously offensive, whether evolution should be the only view presented to students regarding the origins of life and whether sex education should be “solely abstinence-based.”

CANDIDATE REACTIONS

Four candidates – Herrington, Griffin, Moore and Cruz – weighed in on the survey.

The HCN did not hear back from Hicks by press time.

Herrington, Moore and Cruz said they have no problem with the questions. Griffin does not feel they are appropriate.

Herrington and Cruz said they will submit answers. Moore and Griffin said Monday afternoon that they had not yet decided.

Herrington said the questions are “directly related” to decisions she has made or might make on the school board and which reflect Hood County’s “conservative community.”

She stated, however, that some of the questions “are much more subjective, with less of a direct connection” and some involve issues that are determined at the state, not the local, level.

Moore indicated that he, too, takes issue with some of the questions, such as whether curriculum and instructional materials should be made available to parents.

They already are, he said.

Griffin praised a candidate questionnaire prepared by Granbury High School students, which she said shows an understanding of school board members’ responsibilities. But she feels that the Pastor Council survey does not show that same level of understanding.

“I don’t think it reflects the roles and the responsibilities of a school board trustee as defined by the Granbury Independent School District,” she said.

The GISD’s website states that trustee responsibilities include curriculum, school taxes, the annual budget, facilities and employment of the superintendent and other professional staff.

Herrington, Moore and Griffin all hold the view that the 15-word limit on any questions not answered with a simple “yes” or “no” is inadequate. Moore said that some of the questions “are not an easy yes or no answer.”

Herrington stated: “Some of the questions needed more than 15 words. I fully explained myself and exceeded that limit because a simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ would have been misleading.”

ATTEMPTS TO REACH COUNCIL

Candidates were asked to submit their answers to the council by Thursday.

“These answers will then be used to create our voters guide that will be distributed in interested churches and ministries,” the message to candidates said.

The HCN made several efforts to obtain a comment from a representative of the Pastor Council before press time Tuesday, but without success.

These efforts were made:

Emails were sent on Friday and Monday to Merrie Cardin, the Pastor Council member who had emailed the questionnaires.

An email was sent through the Pastor Council’s website on Friday.

Multiple calls were made to a phone number listed on that website, which states that callers can leave a voicemail message. However, the system did not allow for voicemail messages to be left.

A message was sent Monday morning to an email address listed in the ads published by the Pastor Council, but it resulted in a delivery failure notice.

A voicemail message was left for council president Roath at Acton Baptist Church Monday morning.

Candidate Questions

Below are the questions posed by the Hood County Pastor Council to Granbury School Board candidates for a “Voter Guide.” Candidates were instructed to restrict any explanations or elaborations to 15 words or less.

1. Should all curriculum and instructional materials be made available to parents?

2. Should parents be able to opt their children out of classes or instruction they consider to be morally or religiously offensive?

3. Do teachers have any responsibility to promote traditional morality in the classroom?

4. Should evolution be the only view of the origins of life presented to students?

5. Should students have the freedom to choose their bathroom based on how they identify?

6. Should locker rooms and bathrooms be gender neutral?

7. Should sex education for students be solely abstinence-based?

8. If a student is found to be pregnant, or is involved in a physical altercation, should the student’s parents be informed?

9. Do you support student-led, student-initiated religious activities?

