Testing done Wednesday morning to determine whether big vehicles will be able to navigate turns once streets have been narrowed as part of the square beautification project went well, but highlighted challenges. The large vehicles are able to make the tighter turns, but may have to back up (posing another challenge) if faced with an opposing vehicle whose driver can’t or won’t back up. This happened in a practice run involving a square merchant in a pickup truck and the driver of a Fire Department ladder truck, who was trying to turn right onto Crockett from Bridge Street.