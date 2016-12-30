Big parties, little parties and everything in-between are planned Saturday, Dec. 31 across Hood County.

Billed as The Last Ride of 2016, an indoor party at Granbury Reunion Grounds includes bull riding, casino and live entertainment by Josh Ward, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Questions: Call 817-228-8144.

A New Year’s Eve show at Granbury Opera House stars comedy duo Mo & Bro (Carey Dyer and Russ Hearn) at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., tickets are $30-$50. www.granburytheatrecompany.org

A New Year’s Eve party with live music by the Eagle Rare Band is at 8 p.m. to midnight, no cover charge, at VFW 7835, 3670 Highway 377 W.