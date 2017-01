Renowned local watercolor artist Robert Cook will give a lecture on what it takes to enter and win at art shows and contests during the next meeting of the Lake Granbury Arts Association.

The LGAA meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at the Shanley House Center for the Arts, 224 N. Travis St. Cook will also do a painting demonstration of a landscape. The LGAA meeting is free and open to the public.