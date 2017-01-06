Granbury ISD Superintendent Jim Largent has joined superintendents across the state in denouncing the state’s new A-F grading system for schools. He said the “flawed” system does not accurately reflect the quality of education students receive in Granbury ISD. “Our parents know the type of education their students are receiving in GISD as well as the many opportunities and real-world learning that takes place in our classrooms,” Largent said. The results are preliminary, and even the state education commissioner says the results should not be considered a true reflection of the quality of education students receive. Granbury ISD campus grades included B’s, C’s, D’s and F’s.