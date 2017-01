You can team up with generous benefactors creating a matching fund for Habitat for Humanity of Hood County. Donations received through Jan. 31 will be matched up to the amount of the fund. Matching fund sponsors include First National Bank of Granbury, Inge Foundation and anonymous donors.

Mail donations to Habitat for Humanity of Hood County P.O. Box 1866, Granbury, 76048. You can also donate online at www.habitatofhoodcounty.org