Now that the gift-giving season is over, local law enforcement officials suggest residents take inventory of any expensive gifts recieved.

“Take a moment to make note of the valuables you have received as well as those you already have,” said the Hood County Sheriff’s Office in a press release Wednesday.

Make a list of brand names and model numbers, serial numbers, the value of each item, and descriptions with pictures. The information could help with recovery efforts if the items ever end up stolen, according to law enforcement officials.